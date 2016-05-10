Sandhja
Sandhja Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandhja Kuivalainen (born 16 March 1991), known professionally as simply Sandhja, is a Finnish singer. She represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Sing It Away". Sandhja was born to an Indo-Guyanese mother and a Finnish father.
