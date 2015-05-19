SerayahBorn 20 June 1995
Serayah
1995-06-20
Serayah Biography (Wikipedia)
Serayah Ranee McNeill (born June 20, 1995) is an American actress, model and singer, best known for her role as singer Tiana Brown on the television show Empire.
Serayah Tracks
Drip Drop (feat. Serayah)
Yazz
Keep It Movin' (feat. Yazz & Serayah)
Empire Cast
