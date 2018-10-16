Joseph KüffnerBorn 31 March 1776. Died 9 September 1856
Joseph Küffner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1776-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/845ce876-f754-490c-807d-c1664a22fe22
Joseph Küffner Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Küffner (Kueffner) (31 March 1776 in Würzburg – 9 September 1856 in Würzburg) was a German musician and composer who, among other achievements, contributed significantly to the guitar repertory, including chamber music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Küffner Tracks
Sort by
Clarinet Quintet (Introduction, theme and variations) in B flat Op.32
Joseph Küffner
Clarinet Quintet (Introduction, theme and variations) in B flat Op.32
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clarinet Quintet (Introduction, theme and variations) in B flat Op.32
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Joseph Küffner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist