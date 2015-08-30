David TornGuitarist/composer aka SPLaTTeRCeLL. Born 26 May 1953
David Torn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-05-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/845cb993-c98f-4859-8aab-1a905ee95ef8
David Torn Biography (Wikipedia)
David M. Torn (born 26 May 1953) is an American guitarist, composer, and producer. He is known for combining electronic and acoustic instruments and for the use of looping.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Torn Tracks
Sort by
Spoke With Folks
David Torn
Spoke With Folks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spoke With Folks
Last played on
One Day In March I Go Down To The Sea And Listen
Jan Garbarek
One Day In March I Go Down To The Sea And Listen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
One Day In March I Go Down To The Sea And Listen
Last played on
Untitled, Still
Science Fiction
Untitled, Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled, Still
Last played on
David Torn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist