Ralph StanleyBorn 25 February 1927. Died 23 June 2016
Ralph Stanley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/845adb53-9281-41ff-a911-c0af49f3c943
Ralph Stanley Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Edmund Stanley (February 25, 1927 – June 23, 2016), also known as Dr. Ralph Stanley, was an American bluegrass artist, known for his distinctive singing and banjo playing. Stanley began playing music in 1946, originally with his older brother Carter Stanley as part of The Stanley Brothers, and most often as the leader of his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.
He was part of the first generation of bluegrass musicians and was inducted into both the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor and the Grand Ole Opry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralph Stanley Performances & Interviews
- Buddy Miller - Working with Ralph Stanleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vbp4t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vbp4t.jpg2016-06-28T15:26:00.000ZBuddy Miller tells Ricky Ross about working with Dr Ralph Stanley (archive interview)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zsj0l
Buddy Miller - Working with Ralph Stanley
Ralph Stanley Tracks
Sort by
A Life of Sorrow
Darrell "Pee Wee" Lambert
A Life of Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Life of Sorrow
Last played on
I'll Remember You Love In My Prayers
Ralph Stanley
I'll Remember You Love In My Prayers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Remember You Love In My Prayers
Last played on
Rocky Island
Ralph Stanley
Rocky Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocky Island
Last played on
Room At The Top Of The Stairs
Ralph Stanley
Room At The Top Of The Stairs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Death
Traditional & Ralph Stanley
O Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Death
Composer
Last played on
Joy, Joy, Joy
Jim Lauderdale
Joy, Joy, Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rh1hr.jpglink
Joy, Joy, Joy
Last played on
Are You Tired of Me, Darling?
Ralph Stanley
Are You Tired of Me, Darling?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8s.jpglink
Are You Tired of Me, Darling?
Last played on
Pig In A Pen
Ralph Stanley
Pig In A Pen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx20.jpglink
Pig In A Pen
Last played on
I Am The Man, Thomas
Ralph Stanley
I Am The Man, Thomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
I Am The Man, Thomas
Last played on
Pretty Polly
Ralph Stanley
Pretty Polly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Polly
Last played on
O Death
Ralph Stanley
O Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Death
Last played on
Clinch Mountain Backstep
Ralph Stanley
Clinch Mountain Backstep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clinch Mountain Backstep
Last played on
Gold Watch And Chain
Ralph Stanley
Gold Watch And Chain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx20.jpglink
Gold Watch And Chain
Last played on
The Lonesome River
Bob Dylan
The Lonesome River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh73.jpglink
The Lonesome River
Last played on
Oh, Death
Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys
Oh, Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh, Death
Performer
Last played on
Maid In The Garden
Ralph Stanley
Maid In The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maid In The Garden
Last played on
Man Of Constant Sorrow
Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys
Man Of Constant Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man Of Constant Sorrow
Performer
Last played on
If Thats The Way You Feel
Ralph Stanley
If Thats The Way You Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Country Church
Ralph Stanley
Old Country Church
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Country Church
Last played on
Me and God
Dana Williams, Ralph Stanley, Gene Johnson, Josh Turner & Marty Roe
Me and God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me and God
Performer
Last played on
White Light White Heat
Ralph Stanley
White Light White Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Light White Heat
Last played on
Sure Nuff And Yes I Do
Ralph Stanley
Sure Nuff And Yes I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sure Nuff And Yes I Do
Last played on
Bluefield
Ralph Stanley
Bluefield
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluefield
Last played on
Black Diamonds
Ralph Stanley
Black Diamonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Diamonds
Last played on
That Home Far Away
Ralph Stanley
That Home Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Home Far Away
Last played on
Over in Gloryland
Ralph Stanley
Over in Gloryland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over in Gloryland
Last played on
The water Lily
Ralph Stanley
The water Lily
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The water Lily
Last played on
Don't Wake Me Up
Ralph Stanley
Don't Wake Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Wake Me Up
Last played on
Latest Ralph Stanley News
Ralph Stanley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist