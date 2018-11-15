Liepāja Symphony Orchestra (LSO) (Latvian: Liepājas simfoniskais orķestris) is an orchestra located in Liepāja, Latvia. The group is among the oldest orchestras in the Baltic States, and was begun at the same time as the first Philharmonic in the Baltic in 1883.

After World War II, the orchestra recommended its work under Liepaja Music college and conductor Valdis Vikmanis. In 1987, the orchestra became a legally independent organization.

Imants Resnis became the conductor and artistic direction in 1992, and he expanded the work and scope of the orchestra.

The LSO has toured outside the Baltic States, including trips to Spain (1993), Malaysia (1996),[dead link] Great Britain (1998), Sweden (1994, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003), Germany (1995, 1999), Austria (2004), Poland (2006, 2007).

Many significant recording projects have been made with Latvian Radio and TV, as well as many CDs have been released. Since 1993, an important tradition in Liepāja is its International Piano Stars Festival, which had gathered 152 pianists from 30 different countries.