Chevelle is an American rock band formed in Grayslake, Illinois in 1995. The band was originally composed of brothers: Pete Loeffler (lead vocals and guitar), Sam Loeffler (drums and percussion) and Joe Loeffler (bass and backing vocals). When Joe left the band in 2005, Geno Lenardo subbed-in as the bassist until he was replaced by Pete and Sam's brother-in-law, Dean Bernardini.

Chevelle has sold over four million albums in the United States. The band's first studio album, Point #1, was released on a small record label called Squint Entertainment. Chevelle's second album, Wonder What's Next (2002), was certified Platinum by the RIAA after a debut at No. 14 on the United States albums chart, Billboard 200. This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) (2004), the band's third album debuted at No. 8 and has been certified Gold. Chevelle has since released a fourth album, Vena Sera (2007), a fifth album, Sci-Fi Crimes, (2009), and a sixth album Hats Off to the Bull (2011). Their seventh album, La Gárgola, was released on April 1, 2014. Their eighth album, The North Corridor, was released on July 8, 2016. Other releases from Chevelle include two live albums, DVDs and a compilation of band favorites.