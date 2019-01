Jonathan Fire*Eater was an American, New York City-based indie rock band, originally from Washington, D.C., United States. The line-up was Stewart Lupton (vocals), Tom Frank (bass), Paul Maroon (guitar and pedal steel), Matt Barrick (drums), and Walter Martin (organs, keyboards). After the band's break-up, Maroon, Barrick, and Martin went on to form The Walkmen.

