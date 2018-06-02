Jonathan Fire*EaterFormed 1993. Disbanded 1998
Jonathan Fire*Eater
1993
Jonathan Fire*Eater Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Fire*Eater was an American, New York City-based indie rock band, originally from Washington, D.C., United States. The line-up was Stewart Lupton (vocals), Tom Frank (bass), Paul Maroon (guitar and pedal steel), Matt Barrick (drums), and Walter Martin (organs, keyboards). After the band's break-up, Maroon, Barrick, and Martin went on to form The Walkmen.
Jonathan Fire*Eater Tracks
Give Me Daughters
Everybody Plays The Mime
The Search For Cherry Red
In-Patient Talent Show
