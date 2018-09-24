Von Südenfed
Von Südenfed
Von Südenfed Biography (Wikipedia)
Von Südenfed is a collaboration between Andi Toma and Jan St. Werner (of Mouse on Mars), and Mark E. Smith, leader and vocalist of The Fall.
Von Südenfed Tracks
The Rhinohead
The Rhinohead
Serious Brainskin
Serious Brainskin
Dearest Friends (feat. Mark E. Smith & Mouse on Mars)
Dearest Friends (feat. Mark E. Smith & Mouse on Mars)
Fledermaus Can't Get It
Fledermaus Can't Get It
Rhinohead
Rhinohead
Fledermaus
Fledermaus
