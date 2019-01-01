Big Shug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/844c6761-d3ef-4aad-8619-5a910705af0f
Big Shug Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Shug (born Cary Guy) is a hip hop artist and actor from Boston, Massachusetts, and a member of the Gang Starr Foundation collective.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Shug Tracks
Sort by
Big Shug Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist