Sigh
Japanese metal band. Formed May 1990
Sigh
1990-05
Sigh Biography (Wikipedia)
Sigh (サイ sai) is a Japanese extreme metal band from Tokyo, formed in 1989. They are credited as being one of the first Japanese black metal bands, producing music in the early 1990s when the majority of black metal came from Scandinavia. They gradually shifted from a traditional extreme metal sound to a more experimental, avant-garde style employing symphonic elements.
Sigh Tracks
The Tombfiller
The Transfiguration Fear
