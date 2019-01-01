Michael „Bully“ HerbigBorn 29 April 1968
Michael „Bully“ Herbig
1968-04-29
Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Herbig (born 29 April 1968 in Munich) is a German film director, actor, voice actor and author. His nickname "Bully" (in German commonly associated with the VW Bully, rather than the eponymous English term) became integral part of his stage name as Michael Bully Herbig as a comedian.
