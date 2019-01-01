Elisabeth Brauss was born to musical parents and received her first piano lessons aged four. She has given numerous concerts as a soloist, chamber musician and with orchestra, including the hr-Sinfonieorchester, the Bochumern Symphonikern, the Dortmunder Symphonikern, the NDR Radiophilharmonie and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.

Elisabeth has appeared at venues and festivals including Berlin Konzerthaus, the Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, the Mariinsky Theatre St Petersburg and the Beethovenfest Bonn, at the Heidelberger Frühling as well as at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival and the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern several times. Her international concert tours have taken her to China, the USA, Norway, the Ukraine and Taiwan.

Photo credit: Monika Lawrenz