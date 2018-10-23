Trio con Brio Copenhagen is an award-winning piano trio based in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was formed in 1999 and consists of the Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer and the two Korean sisters Soo-Jin Hong and Soo-Kyung Hong.

Soo-Jin Hong and Soo-Kyung Hong play an Andrea Guarneri violin and an Amati cello, respectively, and Jens Elvekjaer is the first Danish Steinway Artist.