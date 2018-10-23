Trio con Brio CopenhagenFormed 1999
Trio con Brio Copenhagen
1999
Trio con Brio Copenhagen Biography (Wikipedia)
Trio con Brio Copenhagen is an award-winning piano trio based in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was formed in 1999 and consists of the Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer and the two Korean sisters Soo-Jin Hong and Soo-Kyung Hong.
Soo-Jin Hong and Soo-Kyung Hong play an Andrea Guarneri violin and an Amati cello, respectively, and Jens Elvekjaer is the first Danish Steinway Artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trio con Brio Copenhagen Tracks
Trio in E flat major Op.70`2; 4th movement; Finale (Allegro)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio no 4 in E minor op 90 Dumky
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Trio no 1 in B flat, D 898
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio in G minor op 15
Bedrich Smetana
Piano Trio No 39 in G Hob XV:25
Joseph Haydn
III. Allegretto ma non troppo from Piano Trio in Eb Major, Op. 70 No. 2
Trio con Brio Copenhagen
Trio in A Minor Op.50
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Phantasmagoria (5th mvt, 'Dolcissimo')
Bent Sorensen & Trio con Brio Copenhagen
Phantasmagoria - 3rd mvmt; Dolcissimo
Sorensen & Trio con Brio Copenhagen
Dumky Trio - 1st mvmt
Antonín Dvořák
