John LenehanClassical pianist. Born 1958
1958
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Gaetano Pugnani
Fritz Kreisler
Amberley Wild Brooks
John Ireland
Praeludium and Allegro in the style of Pugnani
Fritz Kreisler
In Haven (Sea Pictures)
Edward Elgar
Flow my tears; Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
Carmina Burana III - Cours d'amours: In trutina
Carl Orff
To a Wild Rose
Edward MacDowell
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
Fritz Kreisler
Lasst mich allein, Op 82 No 1 arr Lenehan
Antonín Dvořák
Theme from Symphony No 9 after 'Goin' Home'
Antonín Dvořák
Czardas No 1
Vittorio Monti
Opening Credits (The Human Stain)
Rachel Portman
Homer Leaves Orphanage (The Cider House Rules)
Rachel Portman
Hungarian Dance No 2 in D minor
Johannes Brahms
Leaves from a Child's Sketchbook No.s 1-3: By the mere; In the meadow; Hunt's up
John Ireland
The Gardens At Eastwell
William Lloyd Webber
Violin Sonata in E flat, Op 18
Richard Strauss
Violin Sonata No 2 in A, Op 100
Johannes Brahms
Trio in D minor Op 3
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Summer Sunset
Roger Quilter
Tango - Por una cabeza
Carlos Gardel
Lasst mich allein: no.1 from 4 Lieder, Op.82
Antonín Dvořák
Riffs (Prelude, Fugue and Riffs)
Leonard Bernstein
Violin Sonata in F, Op.24 "Spring" - 1st mvt: Allegro
Beethoven, Tasmin Little & John Lenehan
The Hart's Grace
James Francis Brown, Tasmin Little & John Lenehan
Czardas No 1 arr Little and Leehan
Vittorio Monti
Hungarian Dance No 2 in D minor
Johannes Brahms
Sonata for Trumpet and Piano
Graham Ashton
Picture of Jeannie
John Dankworth
Summer Sunset arr Lloyd Webber
Roger Quilter
The Ballad of London Nights
John Ireland
Piano Concerto in E flat major , 3rd Mvt
John Ireland
