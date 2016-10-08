Marcus RobertsAmerican jazz pianist. Born 7 September 1963
Marcus Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/844251d8-4d86-473b-a376-ca9d1d145ac5
Marcus Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
Marthaniel "Marcus" Roberts (born August 7, 1963) is an American jazz pianist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcus Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Shout Em Aunt Tillie
Marcus Roberts
Shout Em Aunt Tillie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shout Em Aunt Tillie
Last played on
What is this thing called Love
Marcus Roberts
What is this thing called Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What is this thing called Love
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Marcus Roberts
Honeysuckle rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efqzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-14T08:19:38
14
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Marcus Roberts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist