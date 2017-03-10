Tara Erraught (born 1986, Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish mezzo-soprano, a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM).

She is noted for her work with Bavarian State Opera, for which she has been given a Pro meritis scientiae et litterarum [de] award.

Her international stature has continued to grow since she stepped in on five-days' notice, learning the role of Romeo in Bellini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi at the Bayerische Staatsoper in 2011. Her performance won worldwide acclaim.[citation needed] In the seasons since, Erraught has sung a world premiere, made her US opera debut, numerous role debuts, and successfully toured North America twice.