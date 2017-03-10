Tara Erraught
1986
Tara Erraught (born 1986, Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish mezzo-soprano, a graduate of the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM).
She is noted for her work with Bavarian State Opera, for which she has been given a Pro meritis scientiae et litterarum [de] award.
Her international stature has continued to grow since she stepped in on five-days' notice, learning the role of Romeo in Bellini's I Capuleti e i Montecchi at the Bayerische Staatsoper in 2011. Her performance won worldwide acclaim.[citation needed] In the seasons since, Erraught has sung a world premiere, made her US opera debut, numerous role debuts, and successfully toured North America twice.
Tara Erraught Tracks
Long Time Ago (Old American Songs)
Aaron Copland
Long Time Ago (Old American Songs)
Long Time Ago (Old American Songs)
Last played on
Gortnamona
William Percy French
Gortnamona
Gortnamona
La Cenerentola (Non piu mesta)
Gioachino Rossini
La Cenerentola (Non piu mesta)
La Cenerentola (Non piu mesta)
Long time ago
Aaron Copland
Long time ago
Long time ago
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6x2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-22T07:33:31
22
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e38zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-31T07:33:31
31
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
