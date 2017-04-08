Blitz KidsFormed 2008. Disbanded 3 July 2015
Blitz Kids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01q92td.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/843d7768-a3d8-4e66-b632-ede0a0f0122e
Blitz Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
Blitz Kids were an English alternative rock band originating from Nantwich and Crewe, Cheshire, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blitz Kids Performances & Interviews
Blitz Kids Tracks
Sort by
The Comedian
Blitz Kids
The Comedian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
The Comedian
Last played on
On My Own
Blitz Kids
On My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwgkz.jpglink
On My Own
Performer
Last played on
In Each Others Eyes
Blitz Kids
In Each Others Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
In Each Others Eyes
Last played on
Keep Swinging
Blitz Kids
Keep Swinging
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
Keep Swinging
Last played on
Perfect
Blitz Kids
Perfect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
Perfect
Last played on
Perfect (live)
Blitz Kids
Perfect (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
Perfect (live)
Last played on
On My Own
Blitz Kids
On My Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
On My Own
Last played on
Sometimes
Blitz Kids
Sometimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92xm.jpglink
Sometimes
Last played on
Run For Cover (live)
Blitz Kids
Run For Cover (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
Sold My Souls
Blitz Kids
Sold My Souls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
Sold My Souls
Last played on
The Sound Of A Lost Generation
Blitz Kids
The Sound Of A Lost Generation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q92td.jpglink
Blitz Kids Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist