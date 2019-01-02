William AlwynBorn 7 November 1905. Died 11 September 1985
William Alwyn
1905-11-07
William Alwyn Biography (Wikipedia)
William Alwyn CBE, born William Alwyn Smith (7 November 1905 – 11 September 1985), was an English composer, conductor, and music teacher.
6 Elizabethan dances for orchestra: no.3
6 Elizabethan dances for orchestra: no.3
The Ship That Died of Shame (1955)
The Ship That Died of Shame (1955)
Svengali (1954) - Libera Me
Svengali (1954) - Libera Me
Saturday island - music for the film: Prelude
Saturday island - music for the film: Prelude
Fortune is a woman: Prelude
Fortune is a woman: Prelude
Concerto for oboe, strings & harp
Concerto for oboe, strings & harp
Lyra Angelica , Harp Concerto
Lyra Angelica , Harp Concerto
Suite for oboe and harp
Suite for oboe and harp
Trade Winds (Vivace) from String Quartet no.10 (En Voyage)
Trade Winds (Vivace) from String Quartet no.10 (En Voyage)
Suite from "On Approval"
Suite from "On Approval"
Suite from 'Shake Hands with the Devil'
Suite from 'Shake Hands with the Devil'
Suite from 'The Black Tent'
Suite from 'The Black Tent'
Daffodils (A leave-taking)
Daffodils (A leave-taking)
Overture in the Form of a Serenade
Overture in the Form of a Serenade
Naiades
Naiades
Blackdown - a tone poem from the Surrey hills for orchestra
Blackdown - a tone poem from the Surrey hills for orchestra
Manchester Suite
Manchester Suite
Symphony no.4
Symphony no.4
Piano Concerto no.1
Piano Concerto no.1
The Magic Island - symphonic prelude
The Magic Island - symphonic prelude
The History Of Mr Polly (1949) - Punting Scene and Utopian Sunset
The History Of Mr Polly (1949) - Punting Scene and Utopian Sunset
Fantasy Waltz No 1 in A flat (Tempo rubato e capriccioso)
Fantasy Waltz No 1 in A flat (Tempo rubato e capriccioso)
Blackdown - A Tone Poem from the Surrey Hills
Blackdown - A Tone Poem from the Surrey Hills
Lyra Angelica For Harp And Strings: Adagio, Ma Non Troppo
Lyra Angelica For Harp And Strings: Adagio, Ma Non Troppo
Suite from The Master of Ballantrae
Suite from The Master of Ballantrae
Penn of Pennsylvania Suite
Penn of Pennsylvania Suite
Sea Birds (String Quartet no.10, 2nd movement)
Sea Birds (String Quartet no.10, 2nd movement)
Bicycle Ride
Bicycle Ride
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER (1958) - Main Theme
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER (1958) - Main Theme
The Fallen Idol (suite): Prelude and Opening Scene; Love Scene; End Titles
The Fallen Idol (suite): Prelude and Opening Scene; Love Scene; End Titles
Blackdown - a tone poem from the Surrey hills for orchestra
Blackdown - a tone poem from the Surrey hills for orchestra
Mermaid's Song from 'Miranda'
Mermaid's Song from 'Miranda'
They Flew Alone (1941) - II. Nocturne: Moderato (a la Chopin) - Alla Marcia
They Flew Alone (1941) - II. Nocturne: Moderato (a la Chopin) - Alla Marcia
Odd Man Out (1946) - Nemesis and Finale
Odd Man Out (1946) - Nemesis and Finale
Odd Man Out (1946) - Delirium and Lullaby
Odd Man Out (1946) - Delirium and Lullaby
Swiss Family Robinson (1960) - Titles (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
Swiss Family Robinson (1960) - Titles (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
The Card (1952) - Dendry and Nellie (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
The Card (1952) - Dendry and Nellie (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
The Card (1952) - The Prelude
The Card (1952) - The Prelude
Svengali (1954) - Libera Me (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
Svengali (1954) - Libera Me (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
The Rocking Horse Winner (1949) - Paul's Last Ride
The Rocking Horse Winner (1949) - Paul's Last Ride
Desert Victory (1941) - Prologue: Alla Marcia (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
Desert Victory (1941) - Prologue: Alla Marcia (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
Manchester - A City Speaks (1946) - Interlude (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
Manchester - A City Speaks (1946) - Interlude (reconstructed by Philip Lane)
The Master of Ballantrae (1953) - Suite
The Master of Ballantrae (1953) - Suite
The History of Mr Polly (1949) - Prelude
The History of Mr Polly (1949) - Prelude
The Black Tent - Suite From The Music For The Film
The Black Tent - Suite From The Music For The Film
Suite from 'Geordie' (final movement)
Suite from 'Geordie' (final movement)
Suite of Scottish Dances
Suite of Scottish Dances
Prelude from 'Fortune is a Woman'
Prelude from 'Fortune is a Woman'
