Polar BearAlternative Rock Band. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2000
Polar Bear
1995
Polar Bear Biography (Wikipedia)
Polar Bear was a Los Angeles-based band led by former Jane's Addiction bassist, Eric Avery, who formed the band with Biff Sanders, formerly of Ethyl Meatplow, as a side project. They recorded most of their music in downtown Los Angeles, at Motiv studios. It was re-released in 2004.
