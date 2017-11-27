Tom Walker (born 17 December 1991) is a Scottish singer-songwriter who was born in Scotland and grew up near Manchester. He is signed with Sony Music's Relentless Records and released his debut single "Sun Goes Down" in March 2016. On 19 May 2017 he released an EP, Blessings, through Relentless Records. His most successful hit commercially is "Leave a Light On" in 2017.