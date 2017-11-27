Tom WalkerBritish singer songwriter from Manchester via Glasgow. Born 17 December 1991
Tom Walker (born 17 December 1991) is a Scottish singer-songwriter who was born in Scotland and grew up near Manchester. He is signed with Sony Music's Relentless Records and released his debut single "Sun Goes Down" in March 2016. On 19 May 2017 he released an EP, Blessings, through Relentless Records. His most successful hit commercially is "Leave a Light On" in 2017.
Leave A Light On
Last played on
Angels
Last played on
Walk Alone (feat. Tom Walker)
Last played on
Fly Away With me
Last played on
Heartland
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T08:13:37
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
