The Charlatans are an English indie rock band whose line-up comprises lead vocalist Tim Burgess, guitarist Mark Collins, bassist Martin Blunt and keyboardist Tony Rogers.

All the band's thirteen studio albums have charted in the Top 40 of the UK Albums Chart, three of them being number ones. They have also had twenty-two Top 40 singles and four Top 10 entries in the UK Singles Chart, including the hits "The Only One I Know" and "One to Another".