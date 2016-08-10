The CharlatansEnglish indie rock band. Formed 1990
The Charlatans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053p3l3.jpg
1990
The Charlatans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Charlatans are an English indie rock band whose line-up comprises lead vocalist Tim Burgess, guitarist Mark Collins, bassist Martin Blunt and keyboardist Tony Rogers.
All the band's thirteen studio albums have charted in the Top 40 of the UK Albums Chart, three of them being number ones. They have also had twenty-two Top 40 singles and four Top 10 entries in the UK Singles Chart, including the hits "The Only One I Know" and "One to Another".
The Charlatans Performances & Interviews
- 6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyricshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpg2018-03-18T07:41:00.000ZFeaturing Boy Azooga, Hannah Peel, Tim Burgess, Mike Skinner and more...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061hztz
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
- The Charlatans at Lakefest 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h3bfd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h3bfd.jpg2017-09-24T11:38:00.000ZBBC Introducing in Hereford & Worcester catches up with the Lakefest headliners.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h39qn
The Charlatans at Lakefest 2017
- Tim Burgess announces a BRAND NEW Charlatans albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xf9qd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xf9qd.jpg2017-03-20T08:56:00.000ZTim Burgess joined 6 Music Breakfast to reveal The Charlatans are back with a new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xf939
Tim Burgess announces a BRAND NEW Charlatans album
- Tim Burgess talks Modern Nature with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c8hj9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c8hj9.jpg2015-12-16T15:49:00.000ZTim Burgess of the Charlatans is live with Radcliffe and Maconie to talk all about the band's current tour around their most recent album, Modern Nature.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03c8gxm
Tim Burgess talks Modern Nature with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Chris meets Gary Neville and Tim Burgesshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ww51l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ww51l.jpg2015-07-12T08:12:00.000ZGary Neville and Tim Burgess talk to Chris Hawkins about music and football.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ww3jp
Chris meets Gary Neville and Tim Burgess
- Tim Burgess: Connecting With Fans Onlinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q0q6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02q0q6v.jpg2015-04-26T08:49:00.000ZLead singer of The Charlatans, Tim Burgess, joins Mary Anne to talk about the benefits of connecting with your fans online.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02q0q6x
Tim Burgess: Connecting With Fans Online
- Tim Burgess - 6 Music Festival headliner and "Good Vibe King"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ksq05.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ksq05.jpg2015-02-25T13:12:00.000ZCerys chats to Tim Burgess - singer-songwriter, author, record label boss and coffee enthusiast - who she crowned the Festival’s “Good Vibe King”.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ksq0h
Tim Burgess - 6 Music Festival headliner and "Good Vibe King"
- The Charlatans in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htj6c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htj6c.jpg2015-01-28T10:48:00.000ZTim and Mark from The Charlatans join Mark and Stuart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02htj6s
The Charlatans in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
The Charlatans Tracks
Playlists featuring The Charlatans
25
May
2019
The Charlatans, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
25
May
2019
The Charlatans, George Ezra, Richard Ashcroft, Primal Scream, The Vaccines, You Me At Six, Nothing But Thieves, Tom Grennan, The Hunna, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
30
Jun
2019
The Charlatans, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Reverend and The Makers, Blinders and The Loft Club
Powderham Castle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5/acts/anmrbp
Tyneside
2015-02-22T07:24:56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02km0dn.jpg
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/a3838g
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T07:24:56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022sqrk.jpg
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Latest The Charlatans News
