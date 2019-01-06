China CrisisFormed 1979
China Crisis
1979
China Crisis Biography (Wikipedia)
China Crisis are an English pop/rock band. They were formed in 1979 in Kirkby, near Liverpool, Merseyside with a core of vocalist/keyboardist Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon. China Crisis were part of a wave of new Liverpool acts in the late 1970s and early 1980s, led by OMD and also including Echo and the Bunnymen, The Teardrop Explodes, A Flock of Seagulls and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
China Crisis had moderate success in the United Kingdom in the 1980s with five Top 40 singles and three Top 40 albums. The band also achieved a modest level of commercial success in Western Europe and Australia, and some minor chart successes in the Americas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
China Crisis Tracks
Black Man Ray
China Crisis
Black Man Ray
Black Man Ray
Black Man Ray
Last played on
Wishful Thinking
China Crisis
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
Last played on
King In A Catholic Style
China Crisis
King In A Catholic Style
King In A Catholic Style
King In A Catholic Style
Last played on
Bigger The Punch Im Feeling
China Crisis
Bigger The Punch Im Feeling
Bigger The Punch Im Feeling
Bigger The Punch Im Feeling
Last played on
King In A Catholic Style (Wake Up)
China Crisis
King In A Catholic Style (Wake Up)
King In A Catholic Style (Wake Up)
King In A Catholic Style (Wake Up)
Last played on
African And White
China Crisis
African And White
African And White
African And White
Last played on
Strength Of Character
China Crisis
Strength Of Character
Strength Of Character
Strength Of Character
Last played on
The Highest High
China Crisis
The Highest High
The Highest High
The Highest High
Last played on
Hanna Hanna (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Hanna Hanna (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Hanna Hanna (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Working With Fire And Steel (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Working With Fire And Steel (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Working With Fire And Steel (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
African And White (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
African And White (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
African And White (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
The Soul Awakening - Reading University 1984
China Crisis
The Soul Awakening - Reading University 1984
The Soul Awakening - Reading University 1984
Tragedy And Mystery (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Tragedy And Mystery (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Tragedy And Mystery (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Seven Sports For All - Reading University 1984
China Crisis
Seven Sports For All - Reading University 1984
Seven Sports For All - Reading University 1984
Christian (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Christian (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Christian (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Red Sails (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Red Sails (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Red Sails (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Papua (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Papua (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Papua (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Wishful Thinking (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
Wishful Thinking (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Wishful Thinking (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
No More Blue Horizons (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
China Crisis
No More Blue Horizons (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
No More Blue Horizons (Radio 1 In Concert, 31 Aug 1984)
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
China Crisis
Lowdham Village Hall, Nottingham, UK
23
May
2019
China Crisis, Howard Jones
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
24
May
2019
China Crisis, Howard Jones
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
25
May
2019
China Crisis, Howard Jones
London Palladium, London, UK
26
May
2019
China Crisis, Howard Jones
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
