Prides are a Scottish indie band formed in Glasgow in 2014 and made up of Stewart Brock (lead vocals, keys) and Callum Wiseman (guitar, keys, backing vocals). They released their debut album The Way Back Up on 10 July 2015.

The band performed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Glasgow with the track "Messiah" on 3 August 2014.

The band are managed by Ally McCrae and Joel Mark and signed to Island Records.

Their song "Out of the Blue" is featured in FIFA 15.