Prides Biography (Wikipedia)
Prides are a Scottish indie band formed in Glasgow in 2014 and made up of Stewart Brock (lead vocals, keys) and Callum Wiseman (guitar, keys, backing vocals). They released their debut album The Way Back Up on 10 July 2015.
The band performed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Glasgow with the track "Messiah" on 3 August 2014.
The band are managed by Ally McCrae and Joel Mark and signed to Island Records.
Their song "Out of the Blue" is featured in FIFA 15.
Prides Performances & Interviews
- Prides - Are You Ready?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m7ms8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m7ms8.jpg2016-12-22T15:20:48.000ZFilmed live on the Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m7lb5
Prides - Are You Ready?
- Prides - Away With The Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m7nwc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m7nwc.jpg2016-12-22T15:06:56.000ZFilmed live on the Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m7jbs
Prides - Away With The Night
- Draper - Break Over You (feat. Prides) (T in the Park 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413p9p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413p9p.jpg2016-07-18T11:07:00.000ZDraper performs Break Over You with a special appearance from Prides at T in the Park 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041vdng
Draper - Break Over You (feat. Prides) (T in the Park 2016)
Prides Tracks
out Of The Blue (Piano version)
Prides
out Of The Blue (Piano version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Say It Again
Prides
Say It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Say It Again
Last played on
Messiah
Prides
Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tz869.jpglink
Messiah
Last played on
Born To Be Whole
Prides
Born To Be Whole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Born To Be Whole
Last played on
A Wilder Heart
Prides
A Wilder Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
A Wilder Heart
Last played on
Burn (orig. Ellie Goulding)
Prides
Burn (orig. Ellie Goulding)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Little Danger
Prides
Little Danger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Little Danger
Last played on
Messiah (Giorgio Moroder remix)
Prides
Messiah (Giorgio Moroder remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Messiah (Giorgio Moroder remix)
Last played on
The Way Back Up
Prides
The Way Back Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
The Way Back Up
Away With The Night
Prides
Away With The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tpzvl.jpglink
Away With The Night
Are You Ready
Prides
Are You Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Are You Ready
Driving Home For Christmas
Prides
Driving Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Driving Home For Christmas
Just Say It (Glastonbury 2015)
Prides
Just Say It (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tjysw.jpglink
Just Say It (Glastonbury 2015)
It's Not Gonna Change (Glastonbury 2015)
Prides
It's Not Gonna Change (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tjysw.jpglink
Out Of The Blue
Prides
Out Of The Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cc3mb.jpglink
Out Of The Blue
Higher Love
Prides
Higher Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02k93b1.jpglink
Higher Love
Break Over You (T In The Park, 09 July 2016) (feat. Prides)
Draper
Break Over You (T In The Park, 09 July 2016) (feat. Prides)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhy1v.jpglink
Break Over You (T In The Park, 09 July 2016) (feat. Prides)
Last played on
Break Over You (feat. Prides)
Draper
Break Over You (feat. Prides)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhy1v.jpglink
Break Over You (feat. Prides)
Last played on
Tinseltown In The Rain
Prides
Tinseltown In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Rome
Prides
Rome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tq2tx.jpglink
Rome
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/awzgfx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T08:19:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtjl9.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/a4cp5v
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T08:19:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023t2ml.jpg
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
BBC Music Introducing: Prides
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3j6v2
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-10-28T08:19:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01l1d6k.jpg
28
Oct
2013
BBC Music Introducing: Prides
BBC Pacific Quay
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Prides
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em8wrz
CCA, Glasgow
2013-10-28T08:19:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01knst5.jpg
28
Oct
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Prides
CCA, Glasgow
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/agvbj5
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T08:19:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fqfdt.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
