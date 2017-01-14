Astrid VarnayBorn 25 April 1918. Died 4 September 2006
Astrid Varnay
1918-04-25
Astrid Varnay Biography (Wikipedia)
Ibolyka Astrid Maria Varnay (25 April 1918 – 4 September 2006) was a Swedish-born American dramatic soprano of Hungarian descent. She spent most of her career in the United States and Germany. She was one of the leading Wagnerian heroic sopranos of her generation. Her voice on record is readily recognisable by its fiery tone and seemingly limitless upper register.
Astrid Varnay Tracks
Die Walkure - 'Nicht streb, o Maid'
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure - 'Nicht streb, o Maid'
Die Walkure - 'Nicht streb, o Maid'
Last played on
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Lohengrin - Act 1 Finale
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Fleigt heim, ihr Raben... Grane, mein Ross (Götterdämmerung)
Richard Wagner
Fleigt heim, ihr Raben... Grane, mein Ross (Götterdämmerung)
Fleigt heim, ihr Raben... Grane, mein Ross (Götterdämmerung)
Orchestra
Last played on
