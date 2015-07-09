Angus Nicolson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02hc1rr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84270860-a015-4f12-b2a5-b4a2e0f0f510
Angus Nicolson Tracks
Sort by
An t-eilean Alainn / Donald Maclean / Chloes Passion / Merrily Danced the Quakers Wife
Angus Nicolson
An t-eilean Alainn / Donald Maclean / Chloes Passion / Merrily Danced the Quakers Wife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Portree High School Centenary March
Angus Nicolson
Portree High School Centenary March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Portree High School Centenary March
Last played on
PORTREE HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY MARCH
MALCOLM JONES & Angus Nicolson
PORTREE HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY MARCH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PORTREE HIGH SCHOOL CENTENARY MARCH
Performer
Last played on
Ivan's
Angus Nicolson
Ivan's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Ivan's
Last played on
Peter Mackinnon Of Skeabost/Woman Of The House/Lord Mconnell Of Lough Erne And Lochend
Angus Nicolson
Peter Mackinnon Of Skeabost/Woman Of The House/Lord Mconnell Of Lough Erne And Lochend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Lt Col DJS Murray
Angus Nicolson
Lt Col DJS Murray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Lt Col DJS Murray
Last played on
The Ross Battery/Lasses That Baffle Us
Angus Nicolson
The Ross Battery/Lasses That Baffle Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
The Ross Battery/Lasses That Baffle Us
Last played on
Catlodge, Willie Murrays, Stornoway Castle
Angus Nicolson
Catlodge, Willie Murrays, Stornoway Castle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Catlodge, Willie Murrays, Stornoway Castle
Last played on
Ivan Macdonald's/Dalnahasaig/The Blackbird/'s Ionadh Ru A'chunna Mi
Angus Nicolson
Ivan Macdonald's/Dalnahasaig/The Blackbird/'s Ionadh Ru A'chunna Mi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Muile nam Mor Bheann
Angus Nicolson
Muile nam Mor Bheann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Muile nam Mor Bheann
Last played on
Miss MacLellan of Tigh-a-Ghearraidh
Angus Nicolson
Miss MacLellan of Tigh-a-Ghearraidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Miss MacLellan of Tigh-a-Ghearraidh
Last played on
An t-eilean alainn/Donald MacLean/Chloes pass
Angus Nicolson
An t-eilean alainn/Donald MacLean/Chloes pass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Peter Mackinnon Of Skeabost/Woman Of The Hous
Angus Nicolson
Peter Mackinnon Of Skeabost/Woman Of The Hous
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
The Flowers Of Spring/The Soup Dragon/Cregg's
Angus Nicolson
The Flowers Of Spring/The Soup Dragon/Cregg's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Captain Archibald Leslie's March / The North shore / MacFarlane's
Angus Nicolson
Captain Archibald Leslie's March / The North shore / MacFarlane's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Arthur gillies / Chloes pas / Dr flora macaulay
Angus Nicolson
Arthur gillies / Chloes pas / Dr flora macaulay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hc1rr.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-20T07:17:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hc1t2.jpg
20
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Back to artist