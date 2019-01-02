Peaches & Herb are an American vocalist duo. Herb Fame (born October 1, 1942) has remained a constant as "Herb" since the duo was created in 1966; seven different women have filled the role of "Peaches", most notably Francine "Peaches" Hurd Barker (April 28, 1947 – August 13, 2005), the original "Peaches" who lent her nickname to the duo, and Linda Greene, the third "Peaches" who appeared on the duo's biggest hits "Shake Your Groove Thing" (1978) and "Reunited" (1979).