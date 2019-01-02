Peaches & HerbFormed 1966
Peaches & Herb Biography (Wikipedia)
Peaches & Herb are an American vocalist duo. Herb Fame (born October 1, 1942) has remained a constant as "Herb" since the duo was created in 1966; seven different women have filled the role of "Peaches", most notably Francine "Peaches" Hurd Barker (April 28, 1947 – August 13, 2005), the original "Peaches" who lent her nickname to the duo, and Linda Greene, the third "Peaches" who appeared on the duo's biggest hits "Shake Your Groove Thing" (1978) and "Reunited" (1979).
Peaches & Herb Tracks
Reunited
Shake Your Groove Thing (Original 7" Mix)
Shake Your Groove Thing
Let's Fall In Love
We're In This Thing Together
Roller Skatin' Mate (Part 1)
Shake Your Groove Thing (Full Length Disco Mix)
The Love Stealers
