Misty Oldland (born Michele Oldland) is a British-Swiss singer-songwriter, best known for her 1994 singles "A Fair Affair (Je T'Aime)" and "Got Me a Feeling", a duet with soul singer Omar Lye-fook MBE.

She has had three of her singles reach the UK Singles Chart with top 10 singles across Europe and Japan, most notably in France, where album Supernatural topped the charts for 6 months, and Iceland where it was number 1. Misty Oldland's songs have been covered by artists including Ophélie Winter (France), Kate Ceberano (Australia), Bonnie Pink (Japan).

Oldland presented the 'Soul of MTV' and co-founded soul and hip-hop club 'Slow Motion' with video director and former partner Jake Nava - listed in the ‘Top ten night clubs in Britain’ by The Sunday Times Magazine.

In 2006 she was named 'A Woman of Achievement' by Woman of The Year for self-releasing album 'Forest Soul' which sampled the sounds of endangered animals, and featured musical collaborations with co-producer Joe Dworniak and artists Roachford, Cleveland Watkiss, Tunde Jegede, Faye Simpson, Nikki Brown, Glen Nightingale and HKB Finn. Created to raise awareness for rainforest conservation, Forest Soul was the first carbon neutral CD sleeve to use vegetable ink and a waterless printing method as well as the first 100% recycled LP sleeve. Misty's single Orange Fox was packaged in a 'sing-along' book for children with animated video.