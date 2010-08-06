Munir Bashir, the King of Oud (Arabic: منير بشير‎, Syriac: ܡܘܢܝܪ ܒܫܝܪ‎) (1930 – September 28, 1997) was an Iraqi musician and one of the most famous musicians in the Middle East during the 20th century and was considered to be the supreme master of the Arab maqamat scale system.

He created different styles of the Arabian Oud. He was one of the first middle eastern instrumentalists known to Europe and America. Bashir's music is distinguished by a novel style of improvisation that reflects his study of Indian and European tonal art in addition to oriental forms. Born in Iraq, he had to deal with numerous disruptions of violent coup attempts and multiple wars that the country went through. He would eventually exile to Europe and first became notable in Hungary.