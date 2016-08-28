Kreesha Turner (born June 10, 1985) is a Canadian/Jamaican recording artist and songwriter, born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Raised in both Canada and Jamaica, she began her musical career after a successful audition with Virgin Records. She signed a record deal with the Capitol Music Group, under which the Virgin imprint operates. Concurrently, EMI Music Canada signed her in order to more effectively tap into the Canadian market.

She has released two albums in Canada. Her first album Passion (2008) spawned singles "Bounce With Me," "Lady Killer" and "Don't Call Me Baby". The latter became the #1 most played song (by a Canadian) on Canadian radio in 2008 and became her very first number one single on Billboard's U.S. Hot Dance Club Play. During this year, she was nominated for two Juno Awards for "Best New Artist" and "Best Pop Album of The Year." Her second double disc studio album, Tropic Electric (2011) saw Turner alter her public image and return to her original sound. She released three moderately successful singles "Rock Paper Scissors," "I Could Stay," and "Love Again." which gained her another Juno Award Nomination for "Best R&B Album."