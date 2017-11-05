Lee Ru-ma (Korean: 이루마; born February 15, 1978), better known by his stage name Yiruma (Korean: 이루마), is a South Korean pianist and composer. Yiruma frequently performs throughout Asia, Europe and North America. His alma mater, King's College, London, helped him gain European popularity and recognition. Among his most popular pieces are "River Flows in You", "Love Hurts", "Kiss the Rain", and "May Be". Yiruma's most popular album, First Love, was released in 2001.

He began playing the piano at the age of five and moved to London when he was 10, in 1988, to study at the Purcell School of Music. He held dual citizenship, South Korean and British, until 2006, when he gave up his British citizenship to serve in the South Korean Navy.