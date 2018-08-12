Mule91-96 Detroit punk blues band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1996
Mule
1991
Mule Biography (Wikipedia)
Mule was an American punk blues band from Michigan, active in the early 1990s. Formed from the ashes of Wig and Laughing Hyenas, their music incorporated elements of hardcore punk, blues-rock, and alternative country.
Mule Tracks
Mississippi Breaks
Mule
