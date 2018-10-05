Sons of Noel and Adrian
Sons of Noel and Adrian is an experimental band based in Brighton, England. They are known for their live performances with up to thirteen musicians on stage, all of whom play with many other bands. They are one of the founding groups of the Willkommen Collective.
Turquoise Purple Pink (6 Music Session, 4 March 2017)
Turquoise Purple Pink (6 Music Session, 4 March 2017)
So Obscene (6 Music Session, 4 March 2017)
So Obscene (6 Music Session, 4 March 2017)
I Love You So Much I Want To Stab You In The Eye (6 Music Session, 4 March 2017)
I Love You So Much I Want To Stab You In The Eye (6 Music Session, 4 March 2017)
Perses
Perses
Perses
I Love You So Much I Want To Stab You In The Eye
I Love You So Much I Want To Stab You In The Eye
Feeling Bad (feat. Kash)
Feeling Bad (feat. Kash)
Feeling Bad (feat. Kash)
Children Of Lewes
Children Of Lewes
Children Of Lewes
Come Run Fun Stella Baby Mother Of The World
Come Run Fun Stella Baby Mother Of The World
The Yard
The Yard
The Yard
Black Side Of The River
Black Side Of The River
Black Side Of The River
Kernow
Kernow
Kernow
the wreck is not a boat
the wreck is not a boat
the wreck is not a boat
Elsa's House
Elsa's House
Elsa's House
