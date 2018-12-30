Junior MurvinBorn 1949. Died 2 December 2013
Junior Murvin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvbz.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8411d1f6-0f7a-4e9b-9745-a474780cd5b7
Junior Murvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Junior Murvin (born Murvin Junior Smith, circa 1946 – 2 December 2013) was a Jamaican reggae musician. He is best known for the single "Police and Thieves", produced by Lee "Scratch" Perry in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Junior Murvin Tracks
Sort by
Police And Thieves
Junior Murvin
Police And Thieves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvbz.jpglink
Police And Thieves
Last played on
Super love
Junior Murvin
Super love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvbz.jpglink
Super love
Last played on
Cool Out Son
Junior Murvin
Cool Out Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvbz.jpglink
Cool Out Son
Last played on
Police & Thief
Junior Marvin
Police & Thief
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Police & Thief
Last played on
Bad Weed
Junior Murvin
Bad Weed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvbz.jpglink
Bad Weed
Last played on
Africa
Junior Murvin
Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvbz.jpglink
Africa
Last played on
Playlists featuring Junior Murvin
Junior Murvin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist