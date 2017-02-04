The Knickerbockers60s US rock band "Lies". Formed 1964. Disbanded 1970
The Knickerbockers
1964
The Knickerbockers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Knickerbockers were an American rock band, formed in Bergenfield, New Jersey in 1964. They were best remembered for their 1965 Beatles sound-alike hit single "Lies."
The Knickerbockers Tracks
Lies
Wishful Thinking
Steppin' in Society
One Track Mind
High On Love
