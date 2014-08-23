אסתר עופריםBorn 13 June 1941
אסתר עופרים
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8408d6b8-f124-46f4-9cb5-c37e03a6e08a
אסתר עופרים Biography (Wikipedia)
Esther Zaied, better known by her married name Esther Ofarim (Hebrew: אסתר עופרים; born June 13, 1941), is an Israeli singer. She came second in the Eurovision Song Contest 1963 with the song "T'en vas pas", representing Switzerland. After marrying Abi Ofarim (born Abraham Reichstadt) in 1961 and for a full decade in the 1960s, she was half of the singing husband and wife duo, Esther & Abi Ofarim. After they divorced, the duo broke up and she undertook a successful solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
אסתר עופרים Tracks
Sort by
Cinderella Rockefella
Abi Ofarim & אסתר עופרים
Cinderella Rockefella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinderella Rockefella
Performer
Last played on
Mad About The Boy
אסתר עופרים
Mad About The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad About The Boy
Last played on
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
אסתר עופרים
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suzanne
אסתר עופרים
Suzanne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suzanne
Last played on
The Morning of My Life
אסתר עופרים
The Morning of My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Morning of My Life
Last played on
Cinderella Rockefella
אסתר עופרים
Cinderella Rockefella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinderella Rockefella
Last played on
Long About Now
אסתר עופרים
Long About Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long About Now
Last played on
Bird On The Wire
אסתר עופרים
Bird On The Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bird On The Wire
Last played on
אסתר עופרים Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist