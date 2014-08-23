Esther Zaied, better known by her married name Esther Ofarim (Hebrew: אסתר עופרים‎; born June 13, 1941), is an Israeli singer. She came second in the Eurovision Song Contest 1963 with the song "T'en vas pas", representing Switzerland. After marrying Abi Ofarim (born Abraham Reichstadt) in 1961 and for a full decade in the 1960s, she was half of the singing husband and wife duo, Esther & Abi Ofarim. After they divorced, the duo broke up and she undertook a successful solo career.