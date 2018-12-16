James GalwayFlautist. Born 8 December 1939
James Galway
1939-12-08
James Galway Biography (Wikipedia)
James Galway, OBE (born 8 December 1939) is an Irish virtuoso flute player from Belfast, nicknamed "The Man with the Golden Flute". He established an international career as a solo flute player.
James Galway Tracks
Clair De Lune
James Galway
Clair De Lune
Last played on
A Rovin' On a winter's Night
James Galway
A Rovin' On a winter's Night
Wind Quintet, Op 43 (2nd mvt)
Carl Nielsen
Wind Quintet, Op 43 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Last played on
Rondo alla turca
James Galway
Rondo alla turca
Last played on
Annie's Song
James Galway
Annie's Song
Last played on
Flute Concerto, Op 39 (2nd mvt)
Lowell Liebermann
Flute Concerto, Op 39 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
The Little White Donkey
Jacques Ibert
The Little White Donkey
Last played on
Over The Sea To Skye
James Galway
Over The Sea To Skye
Last played on
Flute Sonata in E flat major, BWV 1031 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flute Sonata in E flat major, BWV 1031 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Hora Staccato
Grigoras Dinicu
Hora Staccato
Last played on
Carnival In Venice
Nicolò Paganini
Carnival In Venice
Last played on
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Flight Of The Bumble Bee
Last played on
Meditation
Jules Massenet
Meditation
Performer
Last played on
Dance Of The Blessed Spirits From "Orpheus"
James Galway
Dance Of The Blessed Spirits From "Orpheus"
Ashokan farewell
James Galway
Ashokan farewell
Last played on
Dawning of The Day
James Galway
Dawning of The Day
Last played on
Annie's Song
James Galway With The National Philharmonic Orchestra
Annie's Song
Performer
Last played on
Ave Maria
James Galway
Ave Maria
Last played on
Flute and Harp Concerto in C major, K 299 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute and Harp Concerto in C major, K 299 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Sheep May Safely Graze
James Galway
Sheep May Safely Graze
Last played on
Linen and Lace: iii) Two Cities
Bill Whelan
Linen and Lace: iii) Two Cities
Last played on
Reels
Trad.
Reels
Last played on
Concertino for flute
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Concertino for flute
Last played on
Danny boy
James Galway
Danny boy
Last played on
Belfast Hornpipe
Traditional Irish & James Galway
Belfast Hornpipe
Composer
Badinerie, from Orchestral Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV 1067
Johann Sebastian Bach
Badinerie, from Orchestral Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV 1067
Flute Concerto No 2 in D major, K 314
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto No 2 in D major, K 314
Concerto for flute, harp and orchestra, K.299 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for flute, harp and orchestra, K.299 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Irish Medley
James Galway
Irish Medley
Last played on
Tambourin
François-Joseph Gossec
Tambourin
Last played on
Tristan and Isolde: Love Theme
James Galway
Tristan and Isolde: Love Theme
Last played on
Down By The Sally Gardens
James Galway
Down By The Sally Gardens
Last played on
Morning
James Galway
Morning
Last played on
Concert RV533 in C Movement III
Antonio Vivaldi
Concert RV533 in C Movement III
Last played on
Sheherazade
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade
Last played on
The fog is lifting (The Mother, Op 41)
Carl Nielsen
The fog is lifting (The Mother, Op 41)
Last played on
Meditation
James Galway
Meditation
Last played on
Flute Sonata in C major, BWV 1033
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flute Sonata in C major, BWV 1033
Last played on
Waltz from Suite of Three Pieces Op. 116
James Galway
Waltz from Suite of Three Pieces Op. 116
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Proms in the Park Hyde Park
Hyde Park
2016-09-10T07:35:46
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Proms in the Park Hyde Park
Hyde Park
Proms 2012: Prom 28: Ulster Youth Orchestra of Northern Ireland & Ulster Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-04T07:35:46
4
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 28: Ulster Youth Orchestra of Northern Ireland & Ulster Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-12T07:35:46
12
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1991-07-28T07:35:46
28
Jul
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-28T07:35:46
28
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
