The Sherlocks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03gmqnq.jpg
2010-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/840179a0-7dc7-49e2-ae26-4737c2b33ef7
The Sherlocks Performances & Interviews
- The Sherlocks perform 'Chasing Shadows' and 'Will You Be There' for The Beat at the BBC.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0558n81.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0558n81.png2017-06-10T18:30:00.000ZThe Sherlocks perform 'Chasing Shadows' and 'Will You Be There' for The Beat at the BBC.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0558n2d
The Sherlocks perform 'Chasing Shadows' and 'Will You Be There' for The Beat at the BBC.
- Guitar Bands and Working Men's Clubshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nysj8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nysj8.jpg2016-03-24T18:41:00.000ZThe Sherlocks on playing covers - The Clash, Beatles, Police - and starting out in Working Men's clubs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nyv45
Guitar Bands and Working Men's Clubs
- The Sherlocks - Was It Really Worth It (Live Session Track)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nsxv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nsxv9.jpg2016-03-23T14:15:00.000ZThe Sherlocks perform Was It Really Worth It? live in session for Christian at BBC Introducing Sheffield. Follow The Sherlocks: http://thesherlocksmusic.co.uk/https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nsw0v
The Sherlocks - Was It Really Worth It (Live Session Track)
- The Sherlocks join Steve in conversation at SxSWhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nb7hx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nb7hx.jpg2016-03-19T15:41:00.000ZThe Sherlocks talk to Steve about their BBC Music Introducing Showcase set at SXSW.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nb7jc
The Sherlocks join Steve in conversation at SxSW
- The Sherlocks - Last Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l5ypp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l5ypp.jpg2016-03-07T06:00:00.000ZListen to Last Night by The Sherlocks on Radio 1's playlist from 7th Marchhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l5yrg
The Sherlocks - Last Night
The Sherlocks Tracks
Sort by
Live For The Moment
The Sherlocks
Live For The Moment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05brqkn.jpglink
Live For The Moment
Last played on
Chasing Shadows
The Sherlocks
Chasing Shadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054fkft.jpglink
Chasing Shadows
Last played on
Will You Be There?
The Sherlocks
Will You Be There?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049yzd8.jpglink
Will You Be There?
Last played on
Heart Of Gold
The Sherlocks
Heart Of Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0354h2r.jpglink
Heart Of Gold
Last played on
For You (Radio 1 Session, 13th Mar 2018)
The Sherlocks
For You (Radio 1 Session, 13th Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmqnq.jpglink
Nobody Knows (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2018)
The Sherlocks
Nobody Knows (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmqnq.jpglink
Chasing Shadows (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2018)
The Sherlocks
Chasing Shadows (Radio 1 Session, 13 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmqnq.jpglink
Heart Of Gold - SXSW, 18 Mar 2016
The Sherlocks
Heart Of Gold - SXSW, 18 Mar 2016
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmqnq.jpglink
Heart Of Gold - SXSW, 18 Mar 2016
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
May
2019
The Sherlocks, Metronomy, MONO, Doe, Black Honey, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, Earls, JOHN, Blood Youth, CHILDCARE, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Hotel Lux, Lice, Saint Agnes, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
8
Jun
2019
The Sherlocks, Kaiser Chiefs and The Vaccines
Elland Road, Leeds, UK
12
Jul
2019
The Sherlocks, The Kooks, Sounds of the City and Sea Girls
Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-27T08:04:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05bsf9n.jpg
27
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
16:35
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a49mn3
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T08:04:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056xvdm.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
18:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er85v2
SXSW 2016
2016-03-16T08:04:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03l2c34.jpg
16
Mar
2016
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2016
SXSW 2016
BBC Music Introducing: The Sherlocks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emd5v2
BBC Studios
2015-10-21T08:04:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035tzgg.jpg
21
Oct
2015
BBC Music Introducing: The Sherlocks
16:00
BBC Studios
Latest The Sherlocks News
The Sherlocks Links
