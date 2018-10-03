Bua Xou Mua (1915–2013) was a Hmong spiritual leader, village chief, and musician. He was known for his recitation of the Hmong oral epic and playing of the gaeng (bamboo mouth organ). He was born in Ban Whoi Na, Laos, in 1915. He emigrated from Laos to the United States in 1978, after which he lived in Portland, Oregon.

He was named a National Heritage Fellow in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts.