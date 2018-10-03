Boua Xou MuaBorn 1915. Died 2013
Boua Xou Mua
1915
Boua Xou Mua Biography (Wikipedia)
Bua Xou Mua (1915–2013) was a Hmong spiritual leader, village chief, and musician. He was known for his recitation of the Hmong oral epic and playing of the gaeng (bamboo mouth organ). He was born in Ban Whoi Na, Laos, in 1915. He emigrated from Laos to the United States in 1978, after which he lived in Portland, Oregon.
He was named a National Heritage Fellow in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tsnuab Nplooj (Dzua Blaung (Leaf))
Boua Xou Mua
Tsnuab Nplooj (Dzua Blaung (Leaf))
Tsnuab Nplooj (Dzua Blaung (Leaf))
