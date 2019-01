Grand Magus are a three-piece heavy metal band hailing from Stockholm, Sweden. Drawing influence from bands such as Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Judas Priest, Rainbow, Uriah Heep, Nazareth and Manowar, Grand Magus' sound consists of an amalgamation of blues, hard rock, heavy metal and doom.

