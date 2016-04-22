Grand MagusFormed 1996
Grand Magus
1996
Grand Magus Biography (Wikipedia)
Grand Magus are a three-piece heavy metal band hailing from Stockholm, Sweden. Drawing influence from bands such as Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Judas Priest, Rainbow, Uriah Heep, Nazareth and Manowar, Grand Magus' sound consists of an amalgamation of blues, hard rock, heavy metal and doom.
Grand Magus Tracks
Varagian
Iron Will
Like The Oar Strikes The Water
At Midnight They'll get Wise
I, The Jury
Mountains Be My throne
8
Aug
2019
Grand Magus, Scorpions, Queensrÿche, Children of Bodom, Cradle of Filth, Sabaton, Soilwork, Eluveitie, Death Angel, Skeletonwitch, Hypocrisy, Metal Church, Code Orange, Rotting Christ, Dee Snider, Evil Scarecrow and Ross The Boss
Catton Park, Derby, UK
