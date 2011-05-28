The Strange Death of Liberal England, also known as TSDOLE, were a five-piece English band from Portsmouth. Their influences range from folk to indie rock to post rock with this diversity creating a large number of followers, including BBC Radio One DJs Steve Lamacq, Zane Lowe and Huw Stephens.

The band took its unusual name from George Dangerfield's 1935 book of the same name, about the early 20th century decline of the Liberal Party.