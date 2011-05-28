The Strange Death of Liberal EnglandFormed July 2005. Disbanded January 2011
The Strange Death of Liberal England
2005-07
Biography
The Strange Death of Liberal England, also known as TSDOLE, were a five-piece English band from Portsmouth. Their influences range from folk to indie rock to post rock with this diversity creating a large number of followers, including BBC Radio One DJs Steve Lamacq, Zane Lowe and Huw Stephens.
The band took its unusual name from George Dangerfield's 1935 book of the same name, about the early 20th century decline of the Liberal Party.
Tracks
Come On You Young Philsophers
The Strange Death of Liberal England
Come On You Young Philsophers
Rising Sea
The Strange Death of Liberal England
Rising Sea
Rising Sea
Flagships
The Strange Death of Liberal England
Flagships
Flagships
