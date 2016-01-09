Di’ja
Di’ja Biography (Wikipedia)
Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di'Ja, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. She is currently signed to Mavin Records. In 2009, she released her first single "Rock Steady", which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B Single at the 2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards. Moreover, she won the Best New Artist award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards.
Di’ja Tracks
Falling For You (feat. Patoranking)
Adaobi (feat. Reekado, Di’ja, Don Jazzy & Korede Bello)
Yaro
