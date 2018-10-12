John MiltonFather of John Milton, the poet who wrote Paradise Lost. Born 1563. Died 1647
John Milton (1562–1647) was an English composer and father of poet John Milton. His compositions were mostly religious in theme. A financial worker by trade, he also wrote poetry. He lived in London for most of his life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Milton Tracks
Hail Bounteous May (Spring Symphony, Op 44)
Benjamin Britten
Hail Bounteous May (Spring Symphony, Op 44)
Hail Bounteous May (Spring Symphony, Op 44)
Orchestra
Of This New World
Christopher Chaplin
Of This New World
Of This New World
Fantazia 5 in A minor
John Milton
Fantazia 5 in A minor
Fantazia 5 in A minor
