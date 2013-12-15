Madilu SystemBorn 28 May 1952. Died 11 August 2007
1952-05-28
Madilu System Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean de Dieu Makiese (28 May 1952 - 11 August 2007), popularly known as Madilu System, was a soukous singer and songwriter, born in Léopoldville, Belgian Congo - what is today known as Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He was once a member of the seminal soukous band TPOK Jazz which dominated the Congolese scene from 1960s through 1980s.
