Cherine AndersonBorn 25 September 1984
Cherine Anderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83f31d3b-f966-4713-aafb-d159b2b2081c
Cherine Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Cherine Tanya Anderson (born 25 September 1984, Rockfort, East Kingston, Jamaica) is a Jamaican actress and dancehall/reggae vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cherine Anderson Tracks
Sort by
Say Hey (I Love You) (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Say Hey (I Love You) (feat. Cherine Anderson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkq.jpglink
Say Hey (I Love You) (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Last played on
Good Love (1Xtra Session, 07 February 2017) (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Cherine Anderson
Good Love (1Xtra Session, 07 February 2017) (feat. Cherine Anderson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Knii Lante
Loving You (feat. Cherine Anderson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Performer
Last played on
How We Living
Cherine Anderson
How We Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How We Living
Last played on
Rise Up (Feel Good Mix)
Cherine Anderson
Rise Up (Feel Good Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
Rise Up (Feel Good Mix)
Last played on
Good Love
Cherine Anderson
Good Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Love
Last played on
Pull Up To My Bumper (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Danielle
Pull Up To My Bumper (feat. Cherine Anderson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pull Up To My Bumper (feat. Cherine Anderson)
Performer
Last played on
Wah Dat Fah (Rockfort Mix)
Cherine Anderson
Wah Dat Fah (Rockfort Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wah Dat Fah (Rockfort Mix)
Last played on
Coming Over
Chuck Fender & Cherine
Coming Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Over
Performer
Last played on
Don't Take Me For A Fool
Cherine Anderson
Don't Take Me For A Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Take Me For A Fool
Last played on
Shine On Jamaica
Cherine Anderson
Shine On Jamaica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine On Jamaica
Last played on
Eagles and Doves
Cherine Anderson
Eagles and Doves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eagles and Doves
Last played on
Candy Cane (Money Magnet Riddim)
Cherine Anderson
Candy Cane (Money Magnet Riddim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Candy Cane
Cherine Anderson
Candy Cane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Candy Cane
Last played on
Hey Baby
Cherine Anderson
Hey Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Baby
Last played on
Real Love
Cherine Anderson
Real Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Love
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cherine Anderson
Cherine Anderson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist