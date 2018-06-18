Gang Gang DanceFormed 2001
Gang Gang Dance
2001
Gang Gang Dance Biography (Wikipedia)
Gang Gang Dance is an American experimental music band based in Manhattan, New York City. The band is known for its distinctive sound which features synthesized electronics and percussion, plus the varied vocal styles of singer Lizzi Bougatsos. They have toured internationally and released several albums.
Gang Gang Dance Tracks
Lotus
Lotus
Amorphous History
Amorphous History
Vacuum
Vacuum
Mindkilla
Mindkilla
House Jam
House Jam
Glass Jar
Glass Jar
Romance Layers
Romance Layers
First Communion (TV On The Radio Mix)
First Communion (TV On The Radio Mix)
first communion
first communion
House Jam (Hot Chip Remix)
House Jam (Hot Chip Remix)
Gang Gang Dance - Holy Communion
Gang Gang Dance - Holy Communion
