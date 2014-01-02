Shirley Bergeron
Shirley Bergeron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83efe48a-d8d1-47e6-ae9b-60f123c3b019
Shirley Bergeron Tracks
Sort by
Madam Boso
Shirley Bergeron
Madam Boso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madam Boso
Last played on
French Rockin' Boogie
Shirley Bergeron
French Rockin' Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
French Rockin' Boogie
Last played on
Shirley Bergeron Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist