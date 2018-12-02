Darlene ZschechBorn 8 September 1965
Darlene Zschech
Darlene Zschech Biography (Wikipedia)
Darlene Joyce Zschech (née Steinhardt on 8 September 1965) is an Australian Pentecostal Christian worship leader and singer-songwriter who primarily writes praise and worship songs. Described as a "pioneer of the modern worship movement", she is the former worship pastor of Hillsong Church and is currently a member of Compassionart, a charity founded by Martin Smith.
All Things Are Possible
Hillsong UNITED
All Things Are Possible
My Jesus My Saviour (Shout To The Lord)
Darlene Zschech
My Jesus My Saviour (Shout To The Lord)
Shout to the Lord
Darlene Zschech
Shout to the Lord
Here I Am Send Me
Darlene Zschech
Here I Am Send Me
Daylight
Darlene Zschech
Daylight
Magnificent
Darlene Zschech
Magnificent
My Jesus, My Saviour
Darlene Zschech
My Jesus, My Saviour
Choir
Shout to the Lord
Aine
Shout to the Lord
THE POWER OF YOU LOVE
Darlene Zschech
THE POWER OF YOU LOVE
God IS HERE
Darlene Zschech
God IS HERE
My Jesus, My Saviour
Steve Thompson & Worship Band and the Congregation & Darlene Zschech
My Jesus, My Saviour
Performer
You Are Worthy
Darlene Zschech
You Are Worthy
