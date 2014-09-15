Frederick HollanderBorn 18 October 1896. Died 18 January 1976
Frederick Hollander
1896-10-18
Frederick Hollander Biography (Wikipedia)
Friedrich Hollaender (in exile also Frederick Hollander; 18 October 1896 – 18 January 1976) was a German film composer and author.
Frederick Hollander Tracks
The Boys In The Backroom
Frank Loesser
The Boys In The Backroom
The Boys In The Backroom
Ich Bin Von Kopf Bis Fuss Auf Liebe Eingestellt (Falling in love again)
Frederick Hollander
Ich Bin Von Kopf Bis Fuss Auf Liebe Eingestellt (Falling in love again)
Ich Bin Von Kopf Bis Fuss Auf Liebe Eingestellt (Falling in love again)
