Manfred Mann's Earth Band is an English rock band formed by South African musician Manfred Mann. Their hits include covers of Bruce Springsteen's "For You", "Blinded by the Light" and "Spirit in the Night". After forming in 1971 and despite a short hiatus in the late 1980s/early 1990s, the Earth Band continues to perform and tour.

